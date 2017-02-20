DeMarcus Cousins calls duo with Anthony Davis 'Fire and Ice'
Nicknames often take quite some time to marinate before they are ready to spring forth. That's not the case for Anthony Davis and DeMarcus Cousins, the new twin towers of the NBA.
