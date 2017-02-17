Davis' record breaking performance leads west to NBA All-Star victory

The man who was photographed on a nature trail around the same time two Indiana girls disappeared is now the primary suspect in their murder, according to th... -- Iraq launched on Sunday an offensive to retake western Mosul from ISIS, prime minister Haider al-Abadi said in a televised address." We announce the start o... Sen. Cory Gardner of Colorado was talking about the struggles of health care in rural parts of the state last week when he noted he had met in January with the director of the... COLUMBUS, Ohio Tai Webster scored 17 points and Nebraska rallied in the last minute to edge Ohio State 58-57 on Saturday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRVN-AM Lexington.