Davis' late scoring lifts Pelicans past Suns, 110-108

New Orleans Pelicans forward Anthony Davis shoots in front of Phoenix Suns forward Marquese Chriss in the second quarter during an NBA basketball game, Monday, Feb. 13, 2017, in Phoenix. New Orleans Pelicans forward Anthony Davis shoots in front of Phoenix Suns forward Marquese Chriss in the second quarter during an NBA basketball game, Monday, Feb. 13, 2017, in Phoenix.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.