Davis' late scoring lifts Pelicans pa...

Davis' late scoring lifts Pelicans past Suns, 110-108

2 hrs ago

Anthony Davis scored six consecutive New Orleans points, including the go-ahead rebound basket with 40.3 seconds to play, and the Pelicans escaped with a 110-108 victory over the Phoenix Suns on Monday night. The Suns missed three shots close to the rim in the final seconds, one by Eric Bledsoe and two by P.J. Tucker.

