Davis' late scoring lifts Pelicans past Suns, 110-108
Anthony Davis scored six consecutive New Orleans points, including the go-ahead rebound basket with 40.3 seconds to play, and the Pelicans escaped with a 110-108 victory over the Phoenix Suns on Monday night. The Suns missed three shots close to the rim in the final seconds, one by Eric Bledsoe and two by P.J. Tucker.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Add your comments below
New Orleans Pelicans Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|In NBA Finals, coaching ranks include job intri... (Jun '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|15
|Stephen Curry, a Warrior with a golden touch, i... (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|4
|Curry, Warriors use stunning comeback to beat P... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|2
|The stunt happened during halftime of a game be... (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Christaliban
|1
|Bucks' Pachulia among top fantasy NBA waiver-wi... (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|chrisWalken
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Orleans Pelicans Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC