Curry has witty response to Under Armour's pro-Trump CEO

Steph Curry walks out onto the court for the second half during game 7 of the NBA Finals featuring the Warriors and the Cavaliers at the Oracle Arena June 19, 2016 in Oakland, Calif. Steph Curry walks out onto the court for the second half during game 7 of the NBA Finals featuring the Warriors and the Cavaliers at the Oracle Arena June 19, 2016 in Oakland, Calif.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.