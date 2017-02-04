Charlotte Hornets: Greensboro Swarm R...

Charlotte Hornets: Greensboro Swarm Roster Gets Makeover

As the Charlotte Hornets' D-League affiliate continues to improve, management has pulled some strings and acquired new pieces to help them contend. The Charlotte Hornets ' D-League team in the Greensboro Swarm currently have a record of 11-20, sitting firmly in 10th place in the Eastern Conference.

