Cartoon Network & NBA Inspire Kids to Code Their Story for NBA All-Star Weekend

Cartoon Network and the National Basketball Association joined forces as 17 local New Orleans students graduated from Big Class/826 National's Code Your Story 3-day mini camp. Coinciding with the 2017 NBA All-Star Weekend, the program inspired students to cultivate their storytelling abilities through creative coding and culminated with a special school celebration featuring guests Tim Frazier , Ruth Riley and Greg Cipes plus executives from Cartoon Network and the NBA.

