Caldwell-Pope scores 38 in Pistons' 118-98 win over Pelicans

Detroit Pistons center Andre Drummond runs into the defense of New Orleans Pelicans forward Solomon Hill and guard Jrue Holiday during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017, in Auburn Hills, Mich. New Orleans Pelicans guard Tyreke Evans, right, drives on Detroit Pistons forward Stanley Johnson during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017, in Auburn Hills, Mich.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.