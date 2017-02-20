Buddy Hield ejected for striking DeMarcus Cousins with low blow, during 105-99 loss to Kings
After enjoying a 11-point lead, the New Orleans Pelicans lost their momentum and their starting rookie shooting guard, Buddy Hield, late in the second quarter on Sunday night against Sacramento after he struck DeMarcus Cousins with a low blow to his groin. It forced Hield's ejection after receiving a Flagrant 2 foul and the Pelicans never recovered as the Kings surged on a 23-6 run that extended into the third quarter before coming away with a 105-99 victory at the Golden 1 Center.
