Buddy Hield ejected for striking DeMa...

Buddy Hield ejected for striking DeMarcus Cousins with low blow, during 105-99 loss to Kings

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: NOLA.com

After enjoying a 11-point lead, the New Orleans Pelicans lost their momentum and their starting rookie shooting guard, Buddy Hield, late in the second quarter on Sunday night against Sacramento after he struck DeMarcus Cousins with a low blow to his groin. It forced Hield's ejection after receiving a Flagrant 2 foul and the Pelicans never recovered as the Kings surged on a 23-6 run that extended into the third quarter before coming away with a 105-99 victory at the Golden 1 Center.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Orleans Pelicans Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News In NBA Finals, coaching ranks include job intri... (Jun '15) Jul '15 Fart news 15
News Stephen Curry, a Warrior with a golden touch, i... (May '15) May '15 tom wingo 4
News Curry, Warriors use stunning comeback to beat P... (Apr '15) Apr '15 tom wingo 2
News The stunt happened during halftime of a game be... (Jan '15) Jan '15 Christaliban 1
Bucks' Pachulia among top fantasy NBA waiver-wi... (Jan '15) Jan '15 chrisWalken 1
See all New Orleans Pelicans Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Orleans Pelicans Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Al Franken
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,183 • Total comments across all topics: 278,825,726

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC