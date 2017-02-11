Best Draft Fit: Baylor PF Johnathan Motley
Baylor power forward Johnathan Motley is enjoying an excellent campaign with the Bears and could fit nicely into the Celtics rotation moving forward. While the Boston Celtics might be anticipating the selection of a guard with their first pick heading into the 2017 NBA Draft, the team undoubtedly will need to address their front court deficiencies with at least one of their four draft selections.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hardwood Houdini.
Add your comments below
New Orleans Pelicans Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|In NBA Finals, coaching ranks include job intri... (Jun '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|15
|Stephen Curry, a Warrior with a golden touch, i... (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|4
|Curry, Warriors use stunning comeback to beat P... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|2
|The stunt happened during halftime of a game be... (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Christaliban
|1
|Bucks' Pachulia among top fantasy NBA waiver-wi... (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|chrisWalken
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Orleans Pelicans Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC