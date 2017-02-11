Best Draft Fit: Baylor PF Johnathan Motley

Baylor power forward Johnathan Motley is enjoying an excellent campaign with the Bears and could fit nicely into the Celtics rotation moving forward. While the Boston Celtics might be anticipating the selection of a guard with their first pick heading into the 2017 NBA Draft, the team undoubtedly will need to address their front court deficiencies with at least one of their four draft selections.

