Basketball: India's Aashay Verma and Priyanka Prabhakara selected for ...
The National Basketball Association and the International Basketball Federation on Thursday announced the top 67 boys and girls from 32 countries and territories who will travel to New Orleans for the third annual Basketball without Borders Global Camp. The camp will be held Feb. 17-19 at the New Orleans Pelicans' practice facility as part of NBA All-Star 2017, and Nike will serve as the official partner.
Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.
Add your comments below
New Orleans Pelicans Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|In NBA Finals, coaching ranks include job intri... (Jun '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|15
|Stephen Curry, a Warrior with a golden touch, i... (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|4
|Curry, Warriors use stunning comeback to beat P... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|2
|The stunt happened during halftime of a game be... (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Christaliban
|1
|Bucks' Pachulia among top fantasy NBA waiver-wi... (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|chrisWalken
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Orleans Pelicans Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC