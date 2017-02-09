Basketball: India's Aashay Verma and Priyanka Prabhakara selected for ...

The National Basketball Association and the International Basketball Federation on Thursday announced the top 67 boys and girls from 32 countries and territories who will travel to New Orleans for the third annual Basketball without Borders Global Camp. The camp will be held Feb. 17-19 at the New Orleans Pelicans' practice facility as part of NBA All-Star 2017, and Nike will serve as the official partner.

