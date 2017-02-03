Anthony Davis will compete in Skills ...

Anthony Davis will compete in Skills Challenge for second consecutive year during All-Star Weekend

New Orleans Pelicans forward Anthony Davis is fouled by Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam, right, as center Lucas Nogueira defends during the second half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017, in Toronto. New Orleans Pelicans forward Anthony Davis will compete in the 2017 Skills Challenge during NBA All-Star Weekend on Feb. 18 for the second consecutive year.

