Anthony Davis Trade/Steps to Contention
Why the Celtics do it: They get that top tier super star needed to contend. It is a no brainer as they keep the core and some future flexibility Why the Pelicans do it: Maybe it doesn't seem like enough but this may be the most New Orleans can get.
New Orleans Pelicans Discussions
|In NBA Finals, coaching ranks include job intri... (Jun '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|15
|Stephen Curry, a Warrior with a golden touch, i... (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|4
|Curry, Warriors use stunning comeback to beat P... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|2
|The stunt happened during halftime of a game be... (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Christaliban
|1
|Bucks' Pachulia among top fantasy NBA waiver-wi... (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|chrisWalken
|1
