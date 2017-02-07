Anthony Davis, Jrue Holiday continue carrying the Pelicans, but do they need more?
Coming into this season, the New Orleans Pelicans probably believed the way they played on Monday night could be a formula success for them throughout the year. The team's top two players, Anthony Davis and Jrue Holiday, were dominate on both ends of the floor and came up with huge plays in the fourth quarter to lead the Pelicans to a 111-106 comeback victory over the Phoenix Suns at the Smoothie King Center.
