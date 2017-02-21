Anthony Davis, DeMarcus Cousins to ride in Zulu parade on Tuesday
Anthony Davis and DeMarcus Cousins are scheduled to ride as honorary grand marshals in the Zulu parade on Tuesday. New Orleans Pelicans stars Anthony Davis and DeMarcus Cousins will be honorary grand marshals for the Zulu parade at Mardi Gras 2017 , krewe officials announced Sunday.
