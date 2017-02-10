Anthony Davis carries Pelicans to 122...

Anthony Davis carries Pelicans to 122-106 victory against Timberwolves with 42-point performance

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: NOLA.com

Minnesota Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns, right, works around New Orleans Pelicans' Anthony Davis during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game Friday, Feb. 10, 2017, in Minneapolis. Anthony Davis and Minnesota Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns didn't leave much doubt that they were the featured matchup on Friday night at the Target Center.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Orleans Pelicans Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News In NBA Finals, coaching ranks include job intri... (Jun '15) Jul '15 Fart news 15
News Stephen Curry, a Warrior with a golden touch, i... (May '15) May '15 tom wingo 4
News Curry, Warriors use stunning comeback to beat P... (Apr '15) Apr '15 tom wingo 2
News The stunt happened during halftime of a game be... (Jan '15) Jan '15 Christaliban 1
Bucks' Pachulia among top fantasy NBA waiver-wi... (Jan '15) Jan '15 chrisWalken 1
See all New Orleans Pelicans Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Orleans Pelicans Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. North Korea
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Iran
  2. South Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Earthquake
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,472 • Total comments across all topics: 278,795,821

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC