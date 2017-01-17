Westbrook not an All-Star starter and...

Westbrook not an All-Star starter and some players are confused

21 hrs ago Read more: New York Daily News

Russell Westbrook is averaging a triple-double this season, but he'll be riding the bench to start the All-Star Game. Russell Westbrook, the arguable front-runner for NBA MVP, has failed to crack the starting five for this year's Western Conference All-Star team.

