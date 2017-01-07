Watch: New Orleans Pelicans' terrifying baby mascot delivers cakes
The New Orleans Pelicans teamed up with Haydel's Bakery and Uber Friday to deliver cakes in the New Orleans area. 'Lucky' recipients who requested on the Uber King Cake view had the original Haydel's King Cake delivered to their door, direct from the King Cake Baby.
