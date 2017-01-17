Warriors remind everyone they're the NBA's best with thorough beatdown of Cavs
Basketball, NBA, News, Cleveland Cavaliers, Dallas Mavericks, Golden State Warriors, Indiana Pacers, Milwaukee Bucks, Minnesota Timberwolves, Philadelphia 76ers, San Antonio Spurs, English, LeBron James, Stephen Curry, New Orleans Pelicans, Anthony Davis, Draymond Green Golden State dominated the Cavaliers in a 126-91 victory at Oracle Arena. It was a thorough beatdown as the Warriors held a 78-49 halftime lead, which was Cleveland's largest halftime deficit of the season.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sporting News.
Add your comments below
New Orleans Pelicans Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|In NBA Finals, coaching ranks include job intri... (Jun '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|15
|Stephen Curry, a Warrior with a golden touch, i... (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|4
|Curry, Warriors use stunning comeback to beat P... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|2
|The stunt happened during halftime of a game be... (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Christaliban
|1
|Bucks' Pachulia among top fantasy NBA waiver-wi... (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|chrisWalken
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Orleans Pelicans Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC