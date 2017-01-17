Warriors remind everyone they're the ...

Warriors remind everyone they're the NBA's best with thorough beatdown of Cavs

Golden State dominated the Cavaliers in a 126-91 victory at Oracle Arena. It was a thorough beatdown as the Warriors held a 78-49 halftime lead, which was Cleveland's largest halftime deficit of the season.

Chicago, IL

