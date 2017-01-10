VIDEO: Anthony Davis Could Be the Lat...

VIDEO: Anthony Davis Could Be the Latest Victim of Knicks Crumbling Season

Anthony Davis, one of the 35 known unicorns in the NBA's 2017 ecosystem, had himself a game on Monday night at Madison Square Garden. Most of the attention today surrounds Derrick Rose's still unexplained disappearance , but don't let that distract from Davis putting up 40 points and 18 rebounds in 29 minutes through three quarters.

Chicago, IL

