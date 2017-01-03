The right fit: Arrival of Donatas Motiejunas gives Pelicans reason for hope during a trying season
The New Orleans Pelicans know there isn't a magic elixir to heal their many problems. Their 14-24 record is evidence enough to prove their issues are as great in number as they are in depth.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.
Comments
Add your comments below
New Orleans Pelicans Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|In NBA Finals, coaching ranks include job intri... (Jun '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|15
|Stephen Curry, a Warrior with a golden touch, i... (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|4
|Curry, Warriors use stunning comeback to beat P... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|2
|The stunt happened during halftime of a game be... (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Christaliban
|1
|Bucks' Pachulia among top fantasy NBA waiver-wi... (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|chrisWalken
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Orleans Pelicans Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC