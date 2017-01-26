Second-half surge pushes Pelicans to ...

Second-half surge pushes Pelicans to 119-103 victory over the Spurs

Jrue Holiday had 23 points and 11 assists while Anthony Davis tied his career high with 22 rebounds to help guide the New Orleans Pelicans to a 119-103 victory over the San Antonio Spurs at the Smoothie King Center on Friday night. The Pelicans were down by nine points coming out of halftime but point guard Jrue Holiday picked up the pace for New Orleans in the third quarter and kicked its offense into high gear.

