Schroder leads Hawks past Pelicans 99-94
Dennis Schroder scored 23 points and Atlanta beat New Orleans 99-94 to win its fifth straight, even as shooting guard Kyle Korver spent the entire game on the bench amid reports he could soon be traded to Cleveland. Paul Millsap had 17 points and 10 rebounds for the Hawks, who trailed by three after Anthony Davis' dunk with 3:51 left before outscoring New Orleans 14-6 the rest of the way.
