Rockets' Clint Capela on pace to make return

Houston Rockets center Clint Capela drives to the basket past Sacramento Kings center Kosta Koufos during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game at Toyota Center on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2016, in Houston. less Houston Rockets center Clint Capela drives to the basket past Sacramento Kings center Kosta Koufos during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game at Toyota Center on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2016, in ... more Houston Rockets center Clint Capela blocks a layup from New Orleans Pelicans forward Anthony Davis during the second quarter of an NBA game, at the Toyota Center, Friday, Dec. 16, 2016, in Houston.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.