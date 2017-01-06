Report: Pelicans talking Paul Millsap trade
The New Orleans Pelicans have expressed interest in trading for Atlanta Hawks forward Paul Millsap, league sources tell Basketball Insiders. Pelicans trade talks include offering their 2017 1st rounder , Philly's 2017 2nd rounder , and salary fillers This is the danger of having a general manager who feels the heat of his seat .
Start the conversation, or Read more at MSNBC.
Add your comments below
New Orleans Pelicans Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|In NBA Finals, coaching ranks include job intri... (Jun '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|15
|Stephen Curry, a Warrior with a golden touch, i... (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|4
|Curry, Warriors use stunning comeback to beat P... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|2
|The stunt happened during halftime of a game be... (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Christaliban
|1
|Bucks' Pachulia among top fantasy NBA waiver-wi... (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|chrisWalken
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Orleans Pelicans Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC