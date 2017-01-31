Report: Cavs To Host Workout For Guards

Report: Cavs To Host Workout For Guards

Read more: NBA.com

After a 7-8 underwhelming January record, reinforcements could be on the way for LeBron James and the defending NBA champion Cleveland Cavaliers. Veteran point guards Mario Chalmers and Kirk Hinrich, along with wing Lance Stephenson are scheduled to work out for the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday in hopes of inking a deal, league sources informed ESPN.

Chicago, IL

