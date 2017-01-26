Point Four-ward: Let's Not Go Crazy

Losing six out of eight, including putrid losses to the Anthony Davis -less Pelicans and Sacramento Kings at home, put LeBron James in a position to open up and speak his mind to the media, attacking the organization from the front office down to bench players like Kay Felder and Deandre Liggins . While Coach Lue came out on Wednesday to defend the team, stating that this team is good enough to win a championship, LeBron's initial words signal the opposite.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cavs.