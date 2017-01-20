Pencil the plucky Pelicans in the NBA...

Pencil the plucky Pelicans in the NBA playoffs at your own risk

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Sunherald.com

Despite falling into a 0-8 abyss to open the season, Coach Alvin Gentry, shining star Anthony Davis and the resurgent New Orleans Pelicans have pulled themselves up by their bootstraps and joined the playoff race at the midway point of the NBA season. Seven teams currently are lurking for the last playoff berth in the conference, all within sniffing distance of the eighth-seeded Portland Trail Blazers going into Saturday night's games: Sacramento, New Orleans, Denver, Minnesota, Los Angeles Lakers, Dallas and Phoenix.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sunherald.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Orleans Pelicans Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News In NBA Finals, coaching ranks include job intri... (Jun '15) Jul '15 Fart news 15
News Stephen Curry, a Warrior with a golden touch, i... (May '15) May '15 tom wingo 4
News Curry, Warriors use stunning comeback to beat P... (Apr '15) Apr '15 tom wingo 2
News The stunt happened during halftime of a game be... (Jan '15) Jan '15 Christaliban 1
Bucks' Pachulia among top fantasy NBA waiver-wi... (Jan '15) Jan '15 chrisWalken 1
See all New Orleans Pelicans Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Orleans Pelicans Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Cuba
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,639 • Total comments across all topics: 277,940,964

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC