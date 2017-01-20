Pencil the plucky Pelicans in the NBA playoffs at your own risk
Despite falling into a 0-8 abyss to open the season, Coach Alvin Gentry, shining star Anthony Davis and the resurgent New Orleans Pelicans have pulled themselves up by their bootstraps and joined the playoff race at the midway point of the NBA season. Seven teams currently are lurking for the last playoff berth in the conference, all within sniffing distance of the eighth-seeded Portland Trail Blazers going into Saturday night's games: Sacramento, New Orleans, Denver, Minnesota, Los Angeles Lakers, Dallas and Phoenix.
