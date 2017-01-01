Pelicans waive veteran wing player Reggie Williams The New Orleans Pelicans have waived veteran wing player Reggie Williams Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2iTBZbP The 6-foot-6 Williams, an eight-year veteran who also has played for Golden State, Charlotte, Oklahoma City and San Antonio, joined the Pelicans on Dec. 10. He played in five games for New Orleans, averaging five points and 1.2 rebounds in 12.6 minutes per game.

