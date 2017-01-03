Pelicans' Pondexter has procedure on troublesome left knee
The New Orleans Pelicans say forward Quincy Pondexter, who has not played because of a left knee injury since the 2015 playoffs, has had successful arthroscopic on his injured knee. The 6-foot-7 Pondexter has played in 279 career regular-season games with Memphis and New Orleans, averaging 5.3 points, 2.0 rebounds and 18.1 minutes.
