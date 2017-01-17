Pelicans offense explodes in 118-98 victory over the Magic

New Orleans Pelicans guard Tyreke Evans drives to the goal infront of Orlando Magic center Bismack Biyombo at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans on Wednesday, January 18, 2017. , which played their first of its six consecutive games at home on Wednesday, had a new season-high with 36 fastbreak points and drilled 15 3-pointers as a team, one shy of the team's season high.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.