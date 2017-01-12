Pelicans, minus Davis, hand Nets 8th straight loss, 104-95

Tyreke Evans scored a season-high 29 points and the New Orleans Pelicans, playing without All-Star big man Anthony Davis, defeated the reeling Brooklyn Nets 104-95 on Thursday night. Terrence Jones added 24 points and 12 rebounds for New Orleans , which improved to 6-13 on the road by winning both games during its stay in New York City.

