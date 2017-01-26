Pelicans' Hield Named To Rising Stars Challenge For All-Star Weekend
New Orleans Pelicans rookie guard Buddy Hield a has been named a member of the World Team for the BBVA Rising Stars Challenge during NBA All-Star Weekend, the league announced today. Hield becomes the third player in franchise history to participate in the Rookie Challenge or Rising Stars Challenge, and the first since Anthony Davis in 2014.
