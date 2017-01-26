Pelicans' Hield Named To Rising Stars...

Pelicans' Hield Named To Rising Stars Challenge For All-Star Weekend

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: KATC-TV Lafayette

New Orleans Pelicans rookie guard Buddy Hield a has been named a member of the World Team for the BBVA Rising Stars Challenge during NBA All-Star Weekend, the league announced today. Hield becomes the third player in franchise history to participate in the Rookie Challenge or Rising Stars Challenge, and the first since Anthony Davis in 2014.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KATC-TV Lafayette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Orleans Pelicans Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News In NBA Finals, coaching ranks include job intri... (Jun '15) Jul '15 Fart news 15
News Stephen Curry, a Warrior with a golden touch, i... (May '15) May '15 tom wingo 4
News Curry, Warriors use stunning comeback to beat P... (Apr '15) Apr '15 tom wingo 2
News The stunt happened during halftime of a game be... (Jan '15) Jan '15 Christaliban 1
Bucks' Pachulia among top fantasy NBA waiver-wi... (Jan '15) Jan '15 chrisWalken 1
See all New Orleans Pelicans Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Orleans Pelicans Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Gunman
  4. Health Care
  5. Wikileaks
  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,217 • Total comments across all topics: 278,287,082

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC