Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry: Offensively, we're just not moving the basketball'

On most nights, if the New Orleans Pelicans got a 20-point, 19-rebound performance from Anthony Davis to go along with 15 3-pointers as a team it would be enough for them to come away with a win, but that didn't happen on Thursday night. Despite those gaudy numbers, the Pelicans' lack of execution on the offensive end came back to bite them in crucial moments, leading to a 99-94 loss to the Atlanta Hawks .

