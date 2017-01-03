Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry: Offensiv...

Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry: Offensively, we're just not moving the basketball'

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: NOLA.com

On most nights, if the New Orleans Pelicans got a 20-point, 19-rebound performance from Anthony Davis to go along with 15 3-pointers as a team it would be enough for them to come away with a win, but that didn't happen on Thursday night. Despite those gaudy numbers, the Pelicans' lack of execution on the offensive end came back to bite them in crucial moments, leading to a 99-94 loss to the Atlanta Hawks .

Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Orleans Pelicans Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News In NBA Finals, coaching ranks include job intri... (Jun '15) Jul '15 Fart news 15
News Stephen Curry, a Warrior with a golden touch, i... (May '15) May '15 tom wingo 4
News Curry, Warriors use stunning comeback to beat P... (Apr '15) Apr '15 tom wingo 2
News The stunt happened during halftime of a game be... (Jan '15) Jan '15 Christaliban 1
Bucks' Pachulia among top fantasy NBA waiver-wi... (Jan '15) Jan '15 chrisWalken 1
See all New Orleans Pelicans Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Orleans Pelicans Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Toyota
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Gunman
  5. Bin Laden
  1. South Korea
  2. China
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Health Care
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,996 • Total comments across all topics: 277,711,499

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC