Pelicans' Anthony Davis ruled out vs. Cavaliers
Pelicans' Anthony Davis ruled out vs. Cavaliers All-Star Anthony Davis will not play for the New Orleans Pelicans in a game against the Cleveland Cavaliers Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2jSp7qf New Orleans Pelicans forward Anthony Davis makes a pass after being blocked near the basket by Brooklyn Nets center Justin Hamilton during the first half of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. NEW ORLEANS - All-Star Anthony Davis will not play for the New Orleans Pelicans in a game against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday night.
