Pelicans' Anthony Davis Leaves Game After Hard Landing

New Orleans center Anthony Davis has left the Pelicans' game at Indiana after landing hard on his back following a foul. Team officials said he injured his right hip and left thumb on Monday, and X-rays were negative.

