Pelicans, 7-footer Donatas Motiejunas agree on contract

In this April 24, 2016, file photo, Houston Rockets' Donatas Motiejunas, left, heads to the basket as Golden State Warriors' Andrew Bogut defends during the first half in Game 4 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series Houston. A person familiar with the negotiations says 7-footer Donatas Motiejunas has agreed to play the rest of this season alongside Anthony Davis with the New Orleans Pelicans for a pro-rated veteran minimum worth about $600,000.

