PBT Midseason Awards: James Harden or Russell Westbrook for MVP?

We are at the NBA season's midpoint, which means we finally have seen enough games and compiled enough stats to start a conversation about the NBA end-of-season awards. Nothing is close to locked in yet, this is more like a horse race that is just coming out of the backstretch and starting the sweeping turn towards the finish line - a lot of things can change, and there will be players making late runs at some of these awards.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MSNBC.