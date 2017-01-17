Orlando Magic will bid to host NBA All-Star Game in 2020 or 2021

Magic CEO Alex Martins said the team will bid to host the NBA All-Star Game in 2020 or 2021 The Orlando Magic intend to submit bids to host the NBA All-Star Game in 2020 or 2021, Magic CEO Alex Martins said. At a press conference before the NBA's regular-season game in London on Jan. 12, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said league officials released the bid specs for the 2020 and 2021 All-Star Games during the first week of this month.

