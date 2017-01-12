Not measuring up: Rebounding woes dinged smaller Pelicans lineup in Saturday's loss at the Bulls
The New Orleans Pelicans' rebounding problems haven't quite reached biblical proportions, but Saturday's 107-99 loss at the Chicago Bulls displayed the risk that comes without playing a true center, particularly against bigger teams. The Bulls collected a season-high 21 offensive rebounds, compared to just six for New Orleans, to deny the Pelicans their third consecutive victory.
