New Orleans Pelicans at Brooklyn Nets live updates and fan chat

New Orleans Pelicans guard Langston Galloway reacts after hitting 3-points against the Orlando Magic at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans on Wednesday, January 18, 2017. (Photo by Brett Duke, NOLA.com New Orleans Pelicans forward Anthony Davis gets back to work after getting selected as a starter Thursday night for the Feb. 19 NBA All-Star Game.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.