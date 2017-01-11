New Orleans is a 'great place to come back to' for 2017 NBA All-Star Game, says NBA executive

Western Conference's Anthony Davis, of the New Orleans Pelicans, scores against the Eastern Conference during second half NBA All-Star Game basketball action in Toronto on Sunday, Feb. 14, 2016. MANDATORY CREDIT It's always a difficult task for the NBA to put together all the different events that come along with NBA All-Star Weekend, but that task became a little more daunting once the league decided to relocate this year's event in July 2016.

