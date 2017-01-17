Nets Finally Win in 2017 and Snap 11-Game Losing Streak, 143-114

The Nets FINALLY put an end to the recent ugliness with a 143-114 win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Inauguration Day, Friday. They haven't won a game since Randy Foye's game-winner on December 26. It was also the most points in a non-overtime game in franchise history since April 17, 1982! The Nets displayed their best start-to-finish performance of the entire season and it was a sight to behold, despite Jeremy Lin, Sean Kilpatrick and Trevor Booker sitting out.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Nets Daily.