Nets crush Pelicans, end slide
Brook Lopez and Bojan Bogdanovic scored 23 points apiece and the Nets ended an 11-game losing streak, routing the New Orleans Pelicans 143-114 on Friday for only their ninth win of the season. Outscored by identical 31-16 margins after leading at the end of the third in recent defeats to the Pelicans and the Toronto Raptors, Brooklyn built a 25-point advantage after three and cruised with its highest point total in a non-overtime game since April 17, 1982.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Japan Times.
Add your comments below
New Orleans Pelicans Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|In NBA Finals, coaching ranks include job intri... (Jun '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|15
|Stephen Curry, a Warrior with a golden touch, i... (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|4
|Curry, Warriors use stunning comeback to beat P... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|2
|The stunt happened during halftime of a game be... (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Christaliban
|1
|Bucks' Pachulia among top fantasy NBA waiver-wi... (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|chrisWalken
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Orleans Pelicans Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC