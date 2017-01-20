Nets crush Pelicans, end slide

Brook Lopez and Bojan Bogdanovic scored 23 points apiece and the Nets ended an 11-game losing streak, routing the New Orleans Pelicans 143-114 on Friday for only their ninth win of the season. Outscored by identical 31-16 margins after leading at the end of the third in recent defeats to the Pelicans and the Toronto Raptors, Brooklyn built a 25-point advantage after three and cruised with its highest point total in a non-overtime game since April 17, 1982.

