NBAFirst NBA Filipino Heritage Week to celebrate PH culture

First NBA Filipino Heritage Week to celebrate PH culture

MANILA, PHILIPPINES The National Basketball Association today announced the first NBA Filipino Heritage Week to celebrate Philippine culture with millions of Filipino fans around the world. The celebration in the Philippines, which will run from March 13-19, will feature a viewing party attended by an NBA legend, an NBA Cares event, and social media activations on the NBA's Facebook and Twitter accounts in the Philippines.

