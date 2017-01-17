NBA Trade Rumors: Hawks considered sending Dwight Howard to the Pelicans
Millsap and Korver weren't the only players the Hawks were considering trading. Thabo Sefolosha was rumored to be on the trading block, and, according to ESPN's Zach Lowe, Atlanta was also thinking about trading Dwight Howard , who they just signed in the offseason.
