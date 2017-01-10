NBA roundup: recap, scores, notes for every game played on January 9
Anthony Davis poured in 40 points, grabbed 18 rebounds and blocked three shots to lead the New Orleans Pelicans to a 110-96 win over the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Monday. It was the fifth time this season Davis scored at least 40 points, second most to Oklahoma City's Russell Westbrook , and his 25th double-double.
