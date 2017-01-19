NBA reveals All-Star starters; Russell Westbrook, Isaiah Thomas snubbed The All-Star Game will take place on Feb. 19 at the Smoothie King Center. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2jEMAep Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook reacts after a play against the Denver Nuggets during the fourth quarter at Chesapeake Energy Arena.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.