NBA fines Knicks' O'Quinn $25K for foul on Pelicans' Davis

New Orleans Pelicans forward Anthony Davis leaves the court after he was injured in a collision with New York Knicks' Kyle O'Quinn during the second half of an NBA basketball game at Madison Square Garden in New York, Monday, Jan. 9, 2017. Davis had 40 points and 18 rebounds before leaving with a left hip injury after a hard foul in the Pelicans' 110-96 victory.

