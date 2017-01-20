NBA Celebrates The New Year
The National Basketball Association and The Marketing Arm are introducing a new ad campaign timed to coincide with the Chinese New Year on Saturday January 28. Pro basketball has a huge fan base in China. As part of the basketball league's global marketing platform, "This Is Why We Play," the "NBA Chinese New Year Secret Envelope" spot features a young Chinese boy who receives a special NBA red envelope from his grandfather.
